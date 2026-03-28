Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry still out, will progress to live scrimmage

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Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game against the Washington Wizards from the bench.

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors have said that star Stephen Curry “continues to make good progress” from a right knee injury and will be re-evaluated next week.

ESPN reported that the guard would miss at least two more games, their 131-126 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Friday and Sunday at the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors said in their lengthy injury update that Curry’s “next anticipated step” is a “live 5-on-5 scrimmage in the coming days”.

The 38-year-old has missed 23 games with patellofemoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his knee.

Coach Steve Kerr acknowledged pre-game on Friday that Curry needed some live game action in the regular season if he were to participate in the play-in tournament.

“We’re not bringing him back (only) for the play-in game,” he said. “He’d need to play some games. We need to give him a runway if this is going to work. And we are running out of games. That’s fair to say.”

The Warriors are in 10th place in the Western Conference at 36-38 and are essentially guaranteed to be in the play-in tournament.

Curry is averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 39.1 per cent from three-point range through 39 games but has not suited up since Jan 30. The Warriors have already lost Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody to season-ending knee injuries.

Golden State also announced that Curry’s brother Seth Curry, who has missed seven games with a left adductor strain, will participate in on-court scrimmages and is day-to-day as well.

In their absences, Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points and Brandin Podziemski recorded a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the team to their third straight win on Friday.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, but the guys really stepped up when we needed them to. Guys made some big plays down the stretch to help us get the win,” said Kerr.

In other games, the Oklahoma City Thunder got back in the win column by beating the Chicago Bulls 131-113 to maintain their grip on first place in the West. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 as the reigning NBA champions used a big late third-quarter push to clinch victory.

It was a key win for the Thunder, who came into the contest with a two-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for top spot and home court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs.

In Boston, the Celtics shook off a sluggish start against the high-flying Hawks to triumph 109-102. AFP, REUTERS