Golden State Warriors hopeful for Stephen Curry's return, another big game against T-Wolves

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Golden State Warriors are hoping that their star man Stephen Curry will be fit enough to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

SAN FRANCISCO – Two teams that have gotten a nice break thanks to a lackluster showing in the NBA Cup return to action on Friday night (Saturday morning, Singapore time) in San Francisco, when the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors duel for the first time this season.

The matchup is expected to renew a rivalry between Olympic teammates Anthony Edwards, who has four 40-point efforts in his last nine games, and Stephen Curry – likely to return from a strained left quad that has sidelined him since Nov 26.

The Warriors went 3-2 without their star man Curry, who is now eager to get back on the court.

“Feeling great. I had a good rehab week and the guys took care of business on the trip, so that was great to see the energy coming back,” he said.

“The idea of just playing good basketball, making simple plays, getting organised offensively, that’s what I saw the last three games. Everybody was seeing, reading the game, and taking the shots that you’re supposed to take. None of that should change when I’m out there.”

Curry burned the Timberwolves for upwards of 30 points in three straight matchups last season, leading Golden State to wins after Minnesota took the season-series opener. But the Timberwolves had a different defensive look then.

Curry faced fellow veteran Mike Conley three times and former teammate Donte DiVincenzo once as the Timberwolves awaited the healthy return of defensive stopper Jaylen Clark.

The former UCLA standout sat out the first half of his rookie season in 2024 after suffering a torn left Achilles. He then played 40 of the final 46 games last season – but missed the final Golden State matchup.

Clark has helped Minnesota go 15-7 in his appearances, and they are unbeaten (12-0) when he has played 14 or more minutes. He has never clashed with Curry, who joined Shai Gilgeous- Alexander and Kyrie Irving as the only players to have three games of 30 or more points against the Timberwolves last season.

Curry has gone for 30 or more seven times in his 16 appearances this year, so he will be a big threat if fit.

Remaining questionable, but not because of injury, is Jonathan Kuminga.

“He has not played well lately,” coach Steve Kerr explained to the media this week. “He’s obviously a guy with a lot of ambition, which I love. He’s got the ability that gives him that hope and gives us that hope. But there has to be a consistent level of play in order to achieve that.”

Meanwhile in NBA action on Thursday, the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks shook off a slow start and dominated in the second half to beat Boston 116-101 and halt the Celtics’ five-game NBA winning streak.

Milwaukee’s two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo was again sidelined by a calf injury.

But Kyle Kuzma stepped up with 31 points, Kevin Porter added a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for a Bucks team that had lost 10 of their prior 12 games.

The Houston Rockets, fueled by 22 points and 15 rebounds from center Alperen Sengun, held off the LA Clippers 115-113 in a tight battle in Los Angeles in which neither team led by more than nine points. REUTERS, AFP