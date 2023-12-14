Golden State Warriors ace Draymond Green suspended ‘indefinitely’ over Jusuf Nurkic clash

LOS ANGELES – Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been “suspended indefinitely” following his clash with Phoenix player Jusuf Nurkic that saw him ejected for the third time this season, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Dec 13.

The NBA said in a statement that the forward had been handed an open-ended ban given his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts”, adding that he would be “required to meet certain league and team conditions” before he is allowed to return.

An indefinite suspension is an almost unheard of sanction by the NBA, which more commonly issues bans for a fixed number of games.

Examples of recent hefty suspensions issued to players include the 25-game ban handed to Memphis’ Ja Morant in June after he was seen flashing a gun in an online video, and the 30-game ban given to Charlotte’s Miles Bridges over domestic violence allegations.

Green was tossed from the Warriors’ 119-116 road defeat against Phoenix on Dec 12 after hitting Nurkic in the head to earn a flagrant foul.

The four-time NBA champion later apologised, saying he had accidentally struck the Bosnian after swinging his arm to try and win a foul call, believing he had been illegally held back.

“I thought he was pulling my hip, and I was swinging a way to sell the call, and made contact with him,” Green said. “I’m not one to apologise for things I meant to do, but I do apologise to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him.”

Nurkic, however, was scathing of the incident, saying Green “needs help”.

“What’s going on with him? I don’t know,” he said. “Personally, I feel like that brother needs help.”

The flashpoint came just weeks after Green was issued a five-game suspension for his second ejection of the season, when he grabbed Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert in a headlock on Nov 14.

The 33-year-old was also suspended during the play-offs in April after stamping on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis.

In October 2022, Green escaped a suspension by the Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a pre-season practice.

That incident followed an ejection in Golden State’s 2021-2022 play-off series against the Memphis Grizzlies after a clash with Brandon Clarke.

He was also infamously suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers for a low blow against LeBron James.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been one of Green’s staunchest defenders over the years, maintaining that the four-time NBA All-Star has been an integral part of the team’s success.

“He’s crossed the line over the years, and that’s part of it,” he said. “We will go to bat for Draymond, and go to battle with him every day of the week.” AFP