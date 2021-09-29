Giannis wants more after tasting NBA glory

LOS ANGELES • Despite adding "NBA champion" to his lengthy resume last season, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo still has his sights set on greater heights as he readies to return to the court for the new National Basketball Association campaign next month.

"I'm not satisfied. I'm not even close to being satisfied," the "Greek Freak" said during the Bucks' media day on Monday.

"That's the tone we got to set as a team. As the leader of this team, that's the tone I'm going to set. We understand that teams are coming for us, but we're going to be ready."

The two-time MVP (Most Valuable Player) won the first title of his career when the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in six games in July to claim their first NBA championship since 1971.

Antetokounmpo was named Finals MVP, averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and five assists per game in the series.

During the regular season, he averaged 28.1 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 61 games, finishing fourth in the league MVP vote - the top three were Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry - after claiming the award the previous two campaigns.

"Right now what I want is to get better," the 26-year-old said.

"I don't care about trophies. I don't care about the MVPs. I don't care about Defensive Player of the Years. All those things, I don't care.

"I care about getting better because if I do that, more things are coming."

Antetokounmpo was also asked about his left knee, which he injured during the Eastern Conference Finals. He missed the last two games of that series as the result of the ailment.

"I feel good," he said.

"Obviously I gotta do my treatment like always, take care of my body. Just manage it, you know? I don't think there's a rush for me here. I'm good to go.

"But if I feel pain again or whatever the case might be, I listen to my body. When you feel pain, it's your body telling you that it's protecting you and you can't go no more. I'm doing whatever I have to do to be 100 per cent."

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer felt the same, saying: "I think Giannis being at 100 per cent or as close to 100 per cent for as much of the season is important.

"We're always on the side of caution... just get him strong and physically ready for an 82-game season and a play-off run."

The Bucks begin their title defence at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct 19, the same day 2020 champions the Los Angeles Lakers host six-time winners the Golden State Warriors.

