Giannis holds the floor in comeback victory

PHILADELPHIA • Giannis Antetokounmpo's idea of fun is coming up with an impressive late display, before taunting the opponents.

But when the reigning two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player (MVP) does it, he could probably be forgiven because he is that good.

The "Greek Freak" scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference heavyweight clash on Wednesday.

The last of his points was a 10-foot jumper that pushed Milwaukee's lead to 105-98 with 71 seconds left. He sat on the court near the Sixers bench after the bucket, before drawing boos from the fans.

"I haven't seen that, that's what I felt like I wanted to do at the time," he said on ESPN. "I was just trying to have fun and enjoy the moment."

The Sixers were understandably not happy with his act.

"I wanted to go and Stone Cold Stunner him, but I already had one (technical foul)," said Philadelphia's Dwight Howard, referring to a wrestling move.

"He had a hell of a game. I don't want to talk trash or say anything negative, but we'll see him again."

Antetokounmpo, ably defended by Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, struggled early, scoring just four points in the first half as the East-leading Sixers built a 45-31 lead.

Philadelphia, again without injured star Joel Embiid, led by as many as 19. But Milwaukee seized a 78-76 lead with 8:18 remaining in regulation.

From there it was back-and-forth until Antetokounmpo stepped up in overtime.

"We didn't stop playing, we played great defence," said Antetokounmpo, who added 15 rebounds and five assists, ending his run of three straight triple-doubles. "We trusted one another, we didn't put our head down, we kept our composure. We believed in ourselves, and that's why we were able to come back in the game."

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for the Sixers.

Simmons had a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, but the Sixers saw their six-game winning streak end and lost Seth Curry in the fourth quarter with a sprained ankle.

The Bucks improved to 26-14 while the Sixers finished the night tied atop the East on 28-13 with the Brooklyn Nets, who were propelled by James Harden's 40-point triple-double in a 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Kyrie Irving sat out with a sore groin as the Nets continued to await the return of star Kevin Durant from a hamstring strain.

Former NBA MVP Harden filled the void, making 13 of 27 shots from the field and 12 of 14 free throws. He added 10 rebounds and 15 assists and Joe Harris scored 19 for Brooklyn.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points for the Pacers (17-22), who had a triple-double from Domantas Sabonis with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

