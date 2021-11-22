Giannis, Bucks picking up steam

MILWAUKEE • After a slow start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are slowly getting into their stride.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and a National Basketball Association (NBA) season-high 20 rebounds, Bobby Portis added a season-high 24 points with the help of six three-pointers as the hosts beat the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday.

The Bucks' third straight win - their best sequence of the term - meant they improved to 9-8 and they are now above .500 for the first time since last month.

Their three wins have come to start a five-game home stand.

"We're getting better. We're competing," said Antetokounmpo, who went 15-for-23 at the free-throw line, while Portis also had 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Orlando put together a 30-8 fourth-quarter run, closing within 107-101 with 2min 05sec left. The Magic outscored Milwaukee 37-21 in the fourth quarter behind the play of their reserves, as R.J. Hampton scored 13 of his team-high 19 points. But Antetokounmpo's dunk with one minute to go ended the visitors' hopes of a comeback.

The Bucks made 12 three-pointers in the first half and finished 19-for-40 (47.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Seven players made triples, including Grayson Allen (16 points), Khris Middleton (13) and 11 apiece for Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton, but coach Mike Budenholzer and Portis believe they can get a lot better.

"That group of theirs that finished the game got kind of hot and they stayed hot and they played well," Budenholzer said. "We could definitely play better but it happens. I'm not going to try to overreact or make too much out of it."

Portis added: "Our team just kind of gets relaxed and thinks the game is over. A lot of these teams play hard until the last second. We've got to do a better job of cleaning up the turnovers and taking quality shots down the stretch."

