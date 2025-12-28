Giannis Antetokounmpo triumphant in NBA return as San Antonio Spurs winning streak ends

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo going up for a dunk during the 112-103 NBA win over the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Dec 27, 2025.

WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo made a triumphant return from an eight-game National Basketball Association (NBA) injury layoff on Dec 27 while the San Antonio Spurs’ winning streak was ended at eight games by the Utah Jazz.

Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 25 minutes to lead the Bucks in a 112-103 victory at Chicago, snapping the Bulls’ five-game winning streak.

The 31-year-old Greek star, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, made 10-of-15 shots from the floor and eight-of-10 free throws as Milwaukee improved to 13-19.

Antetokounmpo suffered a right calf strain earlier in December and the Bucks went 2-6 without him.

“The guy just came back for his first game. He’s happy to be back on the floor,” said Bucks coach Doc Rivers, who limited his star big man’s time on the court.

“We didn’t want him to have a heavy load to do with the ball,” Rivers said. “Minute-wise I think it worked out really well... It was a good win for us.”

Rivers said Antetokounmpo’s return boosted his teammates’ confidence.

“When the team is making a run and you have him on the floor, you feel like you’re going to get a bucket or a good shot,” Rivers said.

“When you don’t have him on the floor, you can go into those droughts.”

Bobby Portis added 17 points and 10 rebounds off the Bucks bench, while Chicago (15-16) were led by 16 points each from Coby White and Nikola Vucevic.

In San Antonio, the Spurs lost 127-114 to Utah despite 32 points and seven rebounds from Victor Wembanyama in his return to the starting line-up. The French star had been a reserve for the past seven games after a left calf strain.

Finland star Lauri Markkanen scored 29 for the Jazz on 11-of-16 shooting, five-of-six from three-point range, and Keyonte George had 28 points for Utah.

The Jazz outscored the Spurs 11-2 over the last three minutes for the victory, Markkanen scoring seven points and George four in the closing run.

San Antonio fell to 23-8 while Utah improved to 12-19.

“They obviously get credit for their production and performance, but when you say evaluate ourselves, (I’m) pretty disappointed in quite a few things,” San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson was quoted by ESPN as saying.

“The game-plan execution in terms of just not being connected on very simple things we do every game that weren’t necessarily pertinent to the Utah Jazz, but the Utah Jazz took advantage and crushed us when we made mistakes.”

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks’ winning streak improved to four games as Karl-Anthony Towns delivered 36 points and 16 rebounds and Jalen Brunson added 34 points in a 128-125 victory at the Atlanta Hawks.

OG Anunoby made four free throws in the last 30 seconds for the final points and Atlanta’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a final three-point shot.

The Knicks (22-9) have won 13 of their past 16 games, while the Hawks have dropped six in a row.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant scored 30 points to lead the Houston Rockets over visiting Cleveland 117-100 in a matchup of NBA contenders. Reserve Jaylon Tyson led the Cavaliers with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

In Orlando, Anthony Black scored a career-high 38 points and Desmond Bane added 24 to lead the Orlando Magic over the Denver Nuggets 127-126. AFP