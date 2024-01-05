Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks over Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs, Nuggets down Warriors

LOS ANGELES – The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 44 points, held off the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 on Jan 4 despite another stellar performance from Victor Wembanyama on his 20th birthday, which led the Greek to call him “special”.

In the other match of a National Basketball Association (NBA) marquee double-header, Nikola Jokic drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the reigning champion Denver Nuggets a 130-127 victory over the Golden State Warriors – who had led by 18 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Wembanyama was restricted to 26 minutes on the floor in his highly anticipated first encounter with Antetokounmpo as he recovers from the ankle trouble that saw him miss the Spurs’ December game in Milwaukee.

The French rookie scored 27 points with nine rebounds and five blocked shots.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 34 points, but the highlight-reel battle between Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama stole the show in San Antonio.

“He’s special. He’s an unbelievable talent,” Antetokounmpo said of Wembanyama, whose combination of size and skill has drawn comparisons to the Greek superstar.

Wembanyama thrilled fans with an array of jaw-dropping shots, including a first-half dunk off his own bounce off the backboard.