Giannis Antetokounmpo injury woe for Milwaukee Bucks; Golden State Warriors down LA Lakers

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks finally snapped their four-game National Basketball Association (NBA) losing streak on April 9, but it came at a price with “high” concern over their injured star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a calf problem as the Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics at home, while the Golden State Warriors outgunned the Los Angeles Lakers in their crucial heavyweight showdown.

The “Greek Freak” crumpled to the court in a non-contact incident in the third quarter of the 104-91 victory after in-bounding to teammate Damian Lillard.

Antetokounmpo, who missed games in March with an Achilles injury, hobbled off the court in clear discomfort and did not return to the game at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks said he had suffered a left soleus strain and would get an MRI scan to assess the injury.

“They’re checking him now,” a downcast Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said when quizzed on the injury after the win.

Asked what level of concern there was about Antetokounmpo’s status, he replied: “Good question. High, I would say that. He’s Giannis. I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. So we’re just going to hope for the best.”

Any significant injury to Antetokounmpo would be a brutal blow to the Bucks’ hopes of making a deep run in the play-offs. He had scored 15 points with eight rebounds and seven assists before leaving the game.

“Any time you see one of your teammates go down, it’s I think a real level of concern,” said Lillard, who had 12 points.

“We spend a lot of time around each other, more than we would our families. I think that was the No. 1 thing. And then for it to be your best player, the most important part of our team, at this point in the season, it was like a ‘Oh, (damn)’ moment, especially because there was nobody else around.”

The injury overshadowed what was an encouraging victory for the Bucks over the runaway Eastern Conference leaders, who are already assured of top seeding throughout the post-season.

The Celtics led in the first quarter but thereafter trailed to a Milwaukee team that led by 24 points in the second quarter.

The Bucks retained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, with Patrick Beverley leading the Milwaukee scoring with 20 points. Jayson Tatum had a game-high 22 points for the Celtics.

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla drew positives from his team’s defeat as they prepare for the challenges of the play-offs.

“It’s good for us to be in a bunch of different situations,” he said.

“That was the first time that the game hasn’t gone our way since I can’t remember when... it’s a good situation for us because we haven’t seen it for a while.”