Germany shock United States to reach Basketball World Cup final

MANILA – Germany stunned the fancied United States 113-111 in a high-octane knockout match on Friday to book their ticket for Sunday’s Basketball World Cup final against fellow European powerhouse Serbia.

Guard Andreas Obst carried the Germans, who have four National Basketball Association players in their roster, with 24 points and six assists, including a clutch three-pointer. Franz Wagner added 22 points while power forward Daniel Theis, who plays for the Indiana Pacers, contributed 21 points.

The result means the Americans will miss the final for the second straight tournament, after finishing seventh in 2019.

Germany coach Gordon Herbert was pleased with his team, saying: “It’s a special group, this group of players want to win gold. The way we played, we played together, we stuck together at different times when things got tough.

“One more to go, we’ll enjoy this a little bit tonight and when we wake up we get ready for Sunday.”

The Germans took advantage of the Americans’ slow start to take a 25-15 lead off a Dennis Schroder three-pointer with 4min 30sec to go in the first quarter.

Team USA, composed of NBA players, recovered and engaged in a tit-for-tat with their opponents to take a slim 60-59 lead at the break. It was the highest-scoring first half in a Fiba World Cup semi-final.

Germany then controlled the third quarter, taking the lead to end the period at 94-84 via Schroder’s pullup two-pointer.

At the start of the final quarter, Wagner’s layup with nine minutes to go padded the advantage to as much as 12 points.

The Europeans kept their discipline to see out the win despite the Americans – led by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards’ 23 points overall – pushing hard and cutting the deficit to just two.

“Congrats to Germany, they were fantastic and they deserved the win,” said United States coach Steve Kerr, whose men will face Canada for third place on Sunday.

“I’m really proud of our guys, they were courageous throughout the game and fought and gave themselves a chance down the stretch. We just couldn’t quite get there in the end.”