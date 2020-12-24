George spoils Lakers' party

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers sure did not have long to savour their 17th National Basketball Association (NBA) title.

A little more than two months after they locked up last season's crown by beating the Miami Heat in the Finals, they were brought back down to earth in a 116-109 loss to rivals Los Angeles Clippers on the opening night of the new campaign on Tuesday.

Paul George led the Clippers, less than two weeks after inking a four-year contract extension worth US$226 million (US$301.6 million), at the Staples Centre.

The All-Star scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half as his team kept the champions at bay.

"I got into a good rhythm making plays for the team," George said. "That's how I catch fire - I let the game come to me. I took the shots when they were available."

Kawhi Leonard added 26 points for the Clippers, who are out to expunge the memory of their agonising Western Conference semi-final loss to the Denver Nuggets, who trailed 3-1 but won in seven games.

George drew plenty of derision for failing to live up to his "Play-off P" nickname, but new Clippers coach Tyronn Lue believes the forward can be "unstoppable" if his mindset is right.

Leonard, last year's Finals Most Valuable Player, has also sensed an attitude shift in George, saying: "We are not thinking about (last season). It's a different team.

"In the play-offs when he was missing shots, he (George) was still talking, communicating, playing the right way, playing defence.

"They just didn't fall for him. And tonight, his shots fell but obviously, he is making my job easier by talking to people, giving instructions on missed assignments or if we're not running the plays right."

Finals MVP LeBron James led the Lakers with 22 points, while teammates Anthony Davis had 18 and Dennis Schroder - a new addition - scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The night started with a bang as the Lakers received their diamond and amethyst encrusted championship rings. There were no fans in attendance, but family members - and some front-line healthcare workers who are Lakers fans - delivered heartfelt recorded messages of congratulations to the team before the game.

But they were on the back foot early, trailing from start to finish in a game the Clippers led by as many as 22 points in the first quarter.

"The game comes quick, and you've got to get focused," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of shifting gears after the ring ceremony.

"It's just weird in all facets," said James, who turned an ankle in the fourth quarter, about the overriding feeling of the day.

"Celebrating an historic moment with our franchise and having to do it without our family and friends and our fans, it's just a weird day to say the least."

He added of the result: "It's game one, it's the first test for us. We've literally been together for nine days as a full group."

