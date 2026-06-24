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Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura's three-year contract is up after the conclusion of the NBA season.

SINGAPORE – The chances of Rui Hachimura playing on the same Los Angeles Lakers side as LeBron James in the next NBA season are shrouded in uncertainty as both free agents ponder their next move.

With a week to go before free agency begins on June 30, Japanese forward Hachimura told The Straits Times on June 24: “I don’t have a team either, so I don’t know… It’s the same position as (James).”

In response to rumours of a potential contract extension with the 17-time NBA champions, he added: “I don’t know… it depends what they (the Lakers) decide.

“(It would) mean a lot to still play with LeBron, he’s literally the best basketball player that ever played, you know.

“It’s fun to be around him, just on the court and off the court, it’s a lot of things I learnt from him since I got to the Lakers.”

The 28-year-old Hachimura’s three-year contract ended after the last season, when the Lakers fell 4-0 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The 2.03m forward had averaged 11.5 points in 68 regular-season games, but turned his performance up another notch in the play-offs with an average of 17.5 points and four rebounds.

While his club future needs sorting out, Hachimura is embracing his role in flying the flag for Japanese, and Asian players, in the NBA.

He is one of just three current Asian-born players in the NBA, besides compatriot Yuki Kawamura (Chicago Bulls) and China’s Yang Hansen of the Portland Trail Blazers.

He said it is a great responsibility to pass the torch and inspire the next generation of basketball players, not just in Japan, but also the whole of Asia.

“For me to be around these kids and inspire them, it’s really important. When I was a kid, I would imagine that it’d be so good being around the NBA guys, so I’m probably going to be the guy who does that.”

Hachimura, who was born in Toyama to a Japanese mother and a Beninese father, became the first Japan-born player to be drafted in the first round when he was selected ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Speaking fondly of his childhood, he said he is “a proud Japanese”, citing the country’s safety, organisation and culture.

“I think my generation is the first generation to start having more mixed kids, especially from Africa and mixed with Africans and Japanese,” said Hachimura.

“There were a lot of (these) kids my age. And for us to be able to compete in sports, especially at the highest level… We are literally dominating the whole sports scene right now in Japan – baseball, soccer, basketball, tennis and I think there’s a trend right now.

“Growing up in Japan, they have the culture, but also at the same time they (Japanese people) understand that the whole world is moving forwards now. It’s about how we can be global and connect with different countries.”

Hachimura is in town for the NBA Rising Star Invitational tournament, held at The Kallang’s OCBC Arena, where he will be interacting with youth and taking part in fan meet-and-greet sessions.

On the June 23-28 tournament, he said: “It’s really important and I talked about how much this is the big thing for all of us, especially for me to see these kids from high school coming in together from everywhere all over Asia in one place, and able to compete, that’s a really great experience for them.

“And I wish I had that experience when I was in high school and it’s a blessing for these kids to do this now at this age, to see their levels and how much they need to improve.”

The tournament, held in collaboration with national sports agency Sport Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board, features 12 boys’ and 12 girls’ teams (aged 18 and under) competing in round-robin play, before advancing to the semi-finals (June 26) and final (June 28).

Tickets ranging from $4 (general admission) to $14 (courtside) are available for purchase from NBA.com/RSI-Ticketing