Fultz finds Magic formula

LOS ANGELES • Markelle Fultz faked LeBron James off his hip, weaved through traffic in the waning seconds and scored the final bucket of his second career triple-double performance, before dropping to the court with a cramp.

The Orlando Magic rushed to his aid, with teammate Nikola Vucevic stretching out his foot to make sure he could finish the game.

"It was the biggest play of the game," the centre said with a laugh.

Fultz had several bigger ones, and so did a half-dozen contributors to what was likely the Magic's best National Basketball Association win of the season.

The guard hit two big lay-ups in the final minute while scoring a joint team-high 21 points as they snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 win on Wednesday night.

He added 11 rebounds and 10 assists, which was way above his average of 11.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon also had 21 points as the Magic (20-21) became the first team with a losing record to beat Western Conference leaders Lakers (33-8) this term despite blowing a 21-point lead in the second half.

James had 19 points and dished out a career-tying 19 assists, but he also missed a three-pointer with three seconds left that would have levelled the scores.

Quinn Cook led all scorers with 22 points as the Lakers showed off their impressive depth despite Anthony Davis missing his fourth straight game.

But they could not overcome the Magic, who also had six men scoring in double figures.

Fultz called his final minutes something "I've dreamed of".



Magic guard Markelle Fultz shooting over Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma at the Staples Centre on Wednesday. The No. 1 draft pick in 2017 showed what he is capable of by finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. PHOTO: REUTERS



47% Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz's nine of 19 shooting for 21 points at Staples Centre.

58% The Lakers' bench scoring of 68 points (out of their 118-point total), kept the hosts in the game. Quinn Cook led them with 22 points.

He added: "It just shows how deep this team goes, how much we believe in each other and what we're capable of.

"We have guys out, but we all believed we had a chance to win this game and we relied on each other."

The Magic, too, were missing their regulars in Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams and D.J. Augustin and this was their third stop on a six-game road trip.

However, they rarely looked better at the Staples Centre, with Wes Iwundu contributing a career-high 19 points, while Vucevic had 19 points to propel the visitors to their eighth win in 12 games.

Their better-than-expected run of form has coincided with Fultz, 21, finally showing why he was the No. 1 draft pick in 2017.

After the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Magic following two injury-hit seasons, he was widely written off as a flop. ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith infamously called him the "biggest bust in NBA history".

But Gordon believes "he's only going to get better".

"Boy is nice," the forward said. "He did a great job just running the show, settling them down, getting good shots. And then down the stretch, he took over."

On the Lakers' first loss since Christmas, James said: "We've just got to be better. We didn't start the game out the right way, but I'm not disappointed in anybody or anything that we did.

"Our bench was the reason there was a game at the end, but they came in and produced everything we needed."

ASSOCIATED PRESS

