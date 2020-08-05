Fired-up Lakers conquer Wild West

ORLANDO (Florida) • Last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers had several things on the checklist to tick off.

One was to end their post-season drought dating back to 2013. Another was to secure the No. 1 seeding in the ultra competitive Western Conference.

Their first aim was achieved in early March before the coronavirus pandemic prompted a four-month plus stoppage of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

After clinching the top billing in the West with a 116-108 victory over the Utah Jazz at Disney World on Monday, the Lakers (51-15) are now fully focused on winning their first championship since 2010.

Anthony Davis led all scorers after a 42-point effort. The forward, who also grabbed 12 rebounds for Los Angeles, had 24 points in the first half alone, making it the 20th time this season he has scored 20 or more in a half - the first Lakers player to do so since the late Kobe Bryant in the 2012-13 season.

Coincidentally, the NBA great, who died in a helicopter crash in January, led the Lakers to their 16th title when they last held the No. 1 seeding and Davis feels that he and his teammates are ready to mirror that achievement.

"It's been a long time coming for the Laker Nation," the forward told ESPN. "We're trying to be the best version of the team that we can be... It's a good feeling. Obviously, we're not done, we've got a long way to go, but it's a good accomplishment for our organisation."

On matching Bryant's scoring feat, Davis said: "It means a lot to be in a category with him. I just got chills.

"It's tough always just talking about him, but to be in a category with him, it means a lot.

"And I know he's looking down on us and cheering us on, so we want to do it for him. Like I said, it's an honour to be even mentioned with his name."

The Lakers now have five more regular-season games before the play-offs start and coach Frank Vogel will be using the next seven days to tune-up their assault on the trophy.

"If you're winning enough games to secure the No. 1 seed, you're building the right habits that are going to be necessary for you to win in the playoffs," said Davis.

"Obviously, we have bigger aspirations than the No. 1 seed, but we are proud of the accomplishment and we'll enjoy it while we're getting ready to get our group ready for the play-offs."

Teammate LeBron James, who contributed 22 points and nine assists, said that it was the mark of a great player to be able to bounce back from a uncharacteristically poor night the previous game.

Davis had a season-low seven shot attempts, scoring just 14 points in a 107-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but proved that was just a one-off.

James added: "When you are a great player, you learn from one game. You adjust. And then you turn it into something different the next game, and he absolutely did that tonight."

In the other key games of the day, Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points, leading NBA champions Raptors to a 107-103 victory over the Miami Heat, while Joel Embiid paced the Philadelphia 76ers with 27 points en route to a 132-130 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

