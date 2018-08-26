Ex-NBA Warriors guard Nick Young arrested in Hollywood: Reports

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - NBA free agent guard Nick Young, who helped the Golden State Warriors win last season's title, was arrested at a Hollywood traffic stop on Friday night, according to multiple reports on Saturday (Aug 25).

Young, a 33-year-old American swingman, was apprehended on obstruction of justice charges for refusing to cooperate with police, according to the Los Angeles Times, TMZ, ESPN and multiple Los Angeles television reports.

Young, nicknamed "Swaggy P", has played 11 seasons in the NBA. He spent four seasons with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers before joining the Warriors last season.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Young was stopped for an unspecified traffic violation and released on US$10,000 bail (S$13,000) early on Saturday morning.

Young, whose car was impounded, is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles municipal court on Sept 19.

Young averaged 7.3 points and 1.6 rebounds a game last season for the Warriors.

For his NBA career, Young has averaged 11.4 points and 2.0 rebounds a game.