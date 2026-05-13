Ex-NBA player Jason Collins dies after brain cancer battle

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LOS ANGELES – Jason Collins, the former NBA player who became the first openly gay man to play in a major US pro sports league, has died after a battle with brain cancer, his family said on May 12 .

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” Collins’ family said in a statement released through the league.

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Collins, 47, had revealed in a brief statement in September 2025 that he was undergoing treatment for a brain tumour and in December 2025 told ESPN that he had been diagnosed with a “multiforme” glioblastoma that was growing quickly.

He said that with the support of his husband, Mr Brunson Green, and other friends and family he began treatment with medication followed by radiation and chemotherapy, opting to pursue innovative treatment in Singapore.

After treatment he was able to return home and attended NBA All-Star Weekend events in Los Angeles.

Collins retired in 2014 after a 13-year NBA career that included time with the Nets – in both New Jersey and Brooklyn – the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics.

He announced he was gay in a 2013 Sports Illustrated story and the following year played 22 games for the Brooklyn Nets, coached at the time by his former New Jersey teammate Jason Kidd.

“When I did come out publicly, it was interesting, it was very rare, but I got back-to-back calls from Oprah Winfrey and president Barack Obama,” Collins recalled in a November interview with ESPN.

“President Obama said, ‘Congratulations – what you’ve done today will have a positive impact on someone you might not ever meet in your lifetime.’“

He said he hoped discussing his cancer diagnosis could help a stranger in the same way.

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

“He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador.

“Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.

“On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson, and his family, friends and colleagues across our leagues.” AFP