Dylan Harper, Jordan Clarkson carry Filipino heritage in NBA Finals

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NBA players Jordan Clarkson (left) and Dylan Harper both have Filipino roots and have reached the NBA Finals with their respective teams.

MANILA – The Philippines will be well represented in the NBA Finals featuring the San Antonio Spurs, who have fast-rising rookie Dylan Harper, and the New York Knicks with former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.

Harper’s mother, Maria, was born and raised in Bataan before moving to the United States when she was seven years old. Clarkson’s mother, Annette Davis, also has Filipino roots and was born in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Harper and the Spurs booked a title date with the Knicks, who swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, after dethroning the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road in Game 7 on May 30 .

“It’s a blessing to represent the Philippines, where I’m from. I think Jordan Clarkson and I are doing a great job doing that, but I think the biggest thing is what’s in front of me,” said Harper during the post-game press conference following the Spurs’ 111-103 victory.

The 33-year-old Clarkson, who has represented the Philippines in the FIBA World Cup and Asian Games, is making his second NBA Finals appearance since 2018 as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

San Antonio is back in the championship round for the first time since winning it all in 2014 with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard as their core.

The NBA Finals tips off on June 3 in San Antonio. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK