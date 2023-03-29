Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki elected to NBA Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES – Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are among the six people who will make up the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023, ESPN reported on Tuesday night.

The duo will be joined by international legends Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and six-time WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) All-Star Becky Hammon, per the report.

An official announcement regarding the Class of 2023 will be made on Saturday in Houston at the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.

Wade, 41, played 16 NBA seasons, spending parts of 15 with the Miami Heat.

He was a 13-time All-Star and helped the Heat win three titles, being named Finals MVP in 2006.

Wade also played for the Chicago Bulls in 2016-17 and was briefly with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season before being traded back to the Heat in February 2018.

Nowitzki, 44, amassed 31,560 points to rank sixth on the all-time scoring list in 21 seasons – all with the Dallas Mavericks.

He was a 14-time All-Star and was named league MVP following the 2006-07 season.

Nowitzki led Dallas to a championship in 2011, being named Finals MVP when his Mavericks side took down Wade’s Heat in six games.

“Playing each other twice in an NBA championship, you’re going to walk away with some scars,” Wade had said previously.

“You’re going to walk away with a healthy version of dislike, and a healthy version of how much you respect, and how much love you can have for a competitor. I love Dirk, (as far as) the career he had.”

Gasol, a 42-year-old from Spain, and Parker, a 40-year-old from France, were both instrumental in building their respective teams into dynasties.

Parker was a four-time champion with the San Antonio Spurs, while Gasol helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a pair of titles. Gasol had his No. 16 jersey retired by the Lakers earlier in March.