Durant scores NBA season-high 51 points

NEW YORK • Kevin Durant used all the weapons in his arsenal on Sunday, exploding for a National Basketball Association (NBA) season-high 51 points and dishing out nine assists as the Brooklyn Nets clobbered the struggling Detroit Pistons 116-104.

The 11-time All-Star and league's current leading scorer - he is averaging 29.4 points per game - recorded his seventh career 50-point game and equalled the fifth-highest scoring performance in Nets' franchise history.

Deron Williams holds the record with 57 points against the Charlotte Hornets in 2012.

Durant knew he had to take on a bigger role on Sunday because the Nets were missing fellow All-Star James Harden and forward Paul Millsap because of injury as well as Kyrie Irving, who has refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and, as such, has yet to play a game this season.

"I knew I probably needed to pick up a little more of the scoring tonight. We were turning the ball over more than we should and I was doing as much of that as anyone, so I figured I better just keep shooting," said Durant.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the only other NBA player to score 50 points in a game this season, against the Atlanta Hawks last month and the pair are already the early front runners for the 2021-22 Most Valuable Player award.

On Durant, Nets coach Steve Nash said: "He was just incredible tonight. He even had a couple (of) blocks and played incredible defence in the fourth quarter."

Patty Mills added 18 points and five assists, while LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points for Brooklyn, who stay top of the Eastern Conference (19-8).

"It was a good fourth quarter for us. We had some easy baskets off our defence. With guys out, other guys were stepping up, doing more and playing different roles," said Durant, 33.

Cade Cunningham scored 26 points for the Pistons (4-22), who have the NBA's worst record.

In New York, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his first triple-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while Khris Middleton scored 24 points to lead the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-97 victory over the Knicks.

In Los Angeles, LeBron James, who turns 37 later this month, had a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Lakers to a 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic.

