Durant fires Nets 3-2 up with 'signature' game

NEW YORK • Kevin Durant, playing his "signature game", finished with 49 points in 48 minutes as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 on Tuesday.

He also had 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets, who seized a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference semi-final series.

He took over in the second half for Brooklyn, who were behind by double digits for most of the game and by 17 with seven minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Nets then went on a 17-5 run and Durant sealed it with a clutch three-pointer and four key free throws in the final two minutes.

He shot 16 of 23 from the floor and finished just shy of his play-off career high of 50 points.

"I wasn't planning on playing every minute but I told my coach that I felt good and let me ride it out," Durant said.

Nets coach Steve Nash said this will go down as one of Durant's "signature" games.

"He played the entire game and he barely missed," said Nash. "It is ridiculous what he is able to do. To do it on a night like this when we are wounded... This is what makes him one of the all-time greats. This is a signature performance."

Brooklyn have a chance of closing the series out today in Milwaukee.

Durant also set a franchise record for points in a play-off game, breaking the mark of 43 set by Vince Carter 15 years ago.

He also posted his second career post-season triple-double and joined Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Charles Barkley, and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, as the only players with at least 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a play-off game.

"He is the best player in the world right now," said Bucks all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 34 points and 12 rebounds.

69.6% Field-goal shooting percentage of Kevin Durant en route to his 49-point effort for Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

"We got to beat him as a team. We got to keep doing our jobs and hopefully he is going to miss."

The Nets have powered their way through the post-season despite playing for much of the play-offs and the regular season without their "Big Three" of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the floor at the same time.

Irving got injured in the previous game and missed Monday's game.

Brooklyn has declined to announce the severity of his ankle injury but he has been seen on crutches and with a walking boot.

Harden - who missed almost all of the first four games of the series with a tight hamstring - was largely ineffective, scoring just five points on one-of-10 shooting.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE