Drummond, Schroder step up as Lakers thump Nets

NEW YORK • The Los Angeles Lakers entered a prime-time match-up missing five rotational players and lost another early in the second half.

But their lengthy injury list did not matter at the Barclays Centre.

The energetic Lakers used ball pressure, sticky defence and good perimeter shooting to run past the Brooklyn Nets 126-101 on the road on Saturday despite missing the likes of Anthony Davis, Finals Most Valuable Player LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews.

New recruit Andre Drummond finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds as Los Angeles corralled one steal and posted four blocks, forcing 19 Brooklyn turnovers while converting those into 25 points.

The Lakers also held the Nets to 43.8 per cent shooting from the field and 101 total points, 18 below their league-leading average of 119.

Having defeated Brooklyn, who were the Eastern Conference leaders going into the game, on their home court, Dennis Schroder felt it sent out a message the National Basketball Association champions still remain the team to beat.

"Today we were out here competing, making shots and, yeah, that's the best win of the year I would say," said the German guard, who had 19 points on the night for the shorthanded visitors.

In his second game back from a hamstring injury, Kevin Durant led the Nets with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes, while teammate LaMarcus Aldridge added 12 points.

Brooklyn, however, were without injured James Harden and then lost fellow All-Star and guard Kyrie Irving, who had scored 18 points, when he was ejected for the first time in his career in the second half.

With James, who missed his 11th straight game, and Davis, whose absence now stands at 25 games, set to return in three weeks, according to ESPN, Drummond feels the outlook for the Lakers (33-20), who have slipped to fifth in the West as a result, is looking brighter.

"I learnt a lot from today's game, that we have a lot of guys in this locker room that are very tough," the centre, who was acquired from the Detroit Pistons late last month, said. "Despite who's on the other side of the court, they're going to come out and play."

Brooklyn have been touted as a potential Finals match-up for the Lakers - they are among the favourites to win the East play-offs for the first time - but their rookie coach Steve Nash believes his team still have a way to go before reaching the 17-time champions' level.

"I thought they were the aggressor, they were more physical, they hit first and we didn't match their physicality and competitive fire, and that's what you get," he said.

"A team missing a bunch of guys and guys get an opportunity and their eyes light up and they come out and play harder than us. It's a great lesson for us."

