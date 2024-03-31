Double delight for Australian men’s and women’s teams at Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup

SINGAPORE – Earlier this month, Todd Blanchfield and William Hickey were in Melbourne playing for Australia National Basketball League outfit Illawarra Hawks in the play-off semi-finals. They suffered a heartbreaking defeat by local side Melbourne United.

But less than three weeks later, the duo, together with Joshua Davey and 18-year-old James O’Donnell, combined to help Australia reclaim the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup men’s crown at the OCBC Square in Singapore.

Their victory on March 31 proved to be a double delight for Australia as their women’s team also claimed their fifth Asian title with an 18-13 win over New Zealand.

While the men’s team cruised to a 21-7 win over Iran in the final, victory was far from straightforward.

Unlike in 2023, when Australia held a selection camp to prepare for the competition, the quartet were informed of their participation only three days before the start of the March 27-31 event, which saw over 6,000 spectators across five days.

Blanchfield, who was the only one who played in 2023, said: “It’s a pretty quick turnaround and just credit to the guys. I think it’s a lot to do with how we played on the court, super unselfish and we played winning basketball.”

O’Donnell added: “We just got an e-mail from our manager that we were in the team. Preparing for this was pretty difficult. We didn’t have a camp or anything like that.

“All we could do was grab a 3x3 ball and shoot around wherever we could. We had no place to run and no contact with the coach. But it worked out well.”