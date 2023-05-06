Devin Booker pours in 47 as Phoenix Suns top Denver Nuggets in Game 3

PHOENIX – Devin Booker said “it’s not time to fold up now” after he matched his career play-off high of 47 points and Kevin Durant added 39 as the Phoenix Suns captured a pivotal 121-114 home win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their series on Friday night.

Only five pairs in National Basketball Association history have combined for more points in the play-offs than the duo’s 86.

Booker made 20 of 25 field-goal attempts and added nine assists, six rebounds and three steals as the fourth-seeded Suns cut their deficit to 2-1 in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Booker, arguably the most impressive performer this post-season, told ESPN: “It’s not time to fold up now... Just trying to be aggressive, being ultra-aggressive. I understand that opens things up for my teammates when I play that way.”

Suns coach Monty Williams added: “He doesn’t run from the tough stuff. I just think it’s his make up. He understands not having Chris (Paul) puts more on his plate, but I don’t think he forced it the way that you would think.

“I think he allowed the game to happen naturally and then when there were opportunities for him to push the issue, he was pretty efficient.”

His opposite number, Michael Malone, called his team’s defence on Booker “unacceptable”.

Durant added nine rebounds and eight assists to go with a shaky 12-of-31 shooting performance for Phoenix.

He said: “I missed so many good looks early. Second quarter, I just tried to put my head down and get to the rim... They’re just sitting in the paint sometimes, so I just be aggressive to the rim.”

Jamal Murray had 32 points, six rebounds and five assists and Nikola Jokic recorded 30 points and 17 rebounds while setting a play-off career best with 17 assists for top-seeded Denver.

Jokic told ESPN: “We know who we need to stop, but they’re talented players.

“They’re the problem. I will say they’re the two best scorers probably in the league right now, who can create a shot and who teams can send double-teams, send another body and they can still go and make tough shots.”