Devin Booker pours in 47 as Phoenix Suns oust Los Angeles Clippers

DENVER – Devin Booker’s warning to his Phoenix Suns teammates on Tuesday night was simple – “don’t play with your food” and finish the game as soon as possible.

The guard scored 47 points, including 25 in the third quarter, as the Suns roared back from a double-digit, second-half deficit and advanced to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference semi-finals with a 136-130 series-clinching victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Durant scored 31 points and Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the No. 4 seed Suns, who recovered from a Game 1 defeat to roll through the remainder of the best-of-seven series by winning the next four contests.

Phoenix are set to face the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets in the second round, which starts on Saturday in Denver.

“I think it’s a good lesson for us moving forward,” Booker said of the Suns having to fight back to win.

“Don’t play with your food. Finish out as strong as you can. Keep playing all the way until the whistle blows.”

Durant was impressed by Booker’s leadership on the court, and in particular his third quarter.

“It was spiritual,” the forward said.

“I don’t scream too much in games as I get older, but when he hit that three at the top of the key, I felt that energy and I know everyone in the crowd felt it. We feed off his aggression.”

Norman Powell scored 27 points and Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the short-handed Clippers, who played without Paul George (knee) the entire series and lost Kawhi Leonard (knee) following Game 2.

Mason Plumlee had 20 points and Russell Westbrook added 14 for the Clippers, who were considered a title contender at the start of the season but lacked consistency as George and Leonard struggled with injuries.

Also in the Western Conference, Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Nuggets past the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109, closing out their series 4-1 as well.