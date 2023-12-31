Detroit Pistons end 28-game losing streak to avoid another record

MIAMI – The Detroit Pistons avoided an unwanted record when they ended their 28-game losing streak with a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec 30.

The Pistons had equalled the record losing streak of the Philadelphia 76ers with their loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec 28.

The 76ers had a 28-game skid, spanning the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Detroit’s dismal run was the longest single season losing streak in National Basketball Association history but a first win since October ensured the Pistons avoided another miserable milestone.

Cade Cunningham’s 30 points and 12 assists helped Detroit recapture the winning feeling and although a three pointer from Gary Trent with a second remaining narrowed the deficit, it was too late for a Raptors comeback.

Said Cunningham: “I feel amazing. We just kept battling. It’s been a long stretch, all these losses, but I’m just happy to be part of a group of guys who don’t quit.”

Pistons head coach Monty Williams said the scenes in the locker-room after the win had been special.

“Guys were screaming, I was almost in tears. I’m just so happy for our guys, I’m happy for everybody in the locker room,” he said.

“I’ve been in a ton of locker rooms my whole life and that’s a first for me to have that kind of, it wasn’t relief, it was just like, ‘Thank God, finally’,” added Williams.

Williams, the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year, said he hoped the win would prove to be a turning point for his team.

“Sometimes it just takes a win like that to get things started and I just have so much respect for our team.

“I think people may have thought that they were okay with losing. But they came in every day with a great spirit, and they wanted answers. They came in wanting to learn and try to get better.

“So I just respect the heck out of our guys. Really happy that we finally got a win because it’s so hard to win in this league,” he said.