Detroit Pistons drop 27th straight for NBA single-season record losing streak

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams admitted that he bore the ultimate responsibility as his team set a National Basketball Association (NBA) record for futility on Dec 26, their 118-112 home defeat by the Brooklyn Nets stretching their losing streak to 27, the longest ever in a single season.

Cade Cunningham scored 41 points for the determined Pistons, but it was still not enough to give the Pistons a first victory since Oct 28.

Detroit have now surpassed the 26-game losing streaks of the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

Williams said that he was mostly to blame for their woeful form, and added it was a “heavy” load for everyone to carry.

“You have to be real about where we are,” he said. “Nobody wants something like this attached to them... my players are playing their hearts out.

“And the bottom line is it is my job. Coaches are graded on their records.”

Detroit, an iconic franchise who won NBA titles in 1989, 1990 and 2004, are now one defeat away from matching the longest NBA losing streak ever, the 28-game slide of the Sixers that spanned the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Cameron Johnson scored 24 points to lead Brooklyn and Mikal Bridges scored 12 of his 21 in the fourth quarter as the Nets thwarted the Pistons.

In a fourth quarter that featured four lead changes, back-to-back three-pointers from Bojan Bogdanovic and Cunningham saw the Pistons take a 97-92 with 8min 10sec remaining.

But the Nets responded with a 13-0 scoring run to take the lead for good.

Cunningham’s driving layup pulled the Pistons within two points with less than a minute to play, but they could not get over the hump.

Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Jalen Duren added 12 points and 15 rebounds and Alec Burks added 15 points off the bench for Detroit.

The Nets, meanwhile, had six players score in double figures.