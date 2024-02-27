Detroit coach Monty Williams rips ‘abomination’ non-call as Pistons pipped

NEW YORK – Detroit coach Monty Williams has slammed National Basketball Association (NBA) referees for making the “worst call of the season” after the Pistons slumped to an agonising last-gasp 113-111 defeat by the New York Knicks on Feb 26.

A thrilling clash at Madison Square Garden swung decisively in favour of the Knicks in the closing seconds, when officials failed to penalise New York’s Donte DiVincenzo for a blatant foul on Pistons forward Ausar Thompson as the two tussled for a loose ball with Detroit leading 111-110.

The Knicks recovered possession in the chaos, allowing Jalen Brunson to move the ball to Josh Hart who drove in what turned out to be the winning layup before adding a free throw to seal victory.

NBA referee James Williams later admitted officials had blundered and should have called a foul on DiVincenzo.

“Upon post-game review we determined that Thompson gets to the ball first, and then was deprived of the opportunity to gain possession of the ball,” he said.

“Therefore a loose ball foul should have been whistled on New York’s Donte DiVincenzo.”

But the official’s mea culpa was unlikely to placate Williams, who was incandescent at the officiating howler in his post-game press conference.

“We had a chance to win the game and the guy dove into (Thompson’s) legs and there was a no call,” he fumed.

“That’s an abomination. You cannot miss that in an NBA game. Period.”

Williams also said Detroit – who are bottom of the Eastern Conference with a league-worst 8-49 record – had raised officiating grievances with the NBA through formal channels earlier this season.

“The absolutely worst call of the season,” he added.

“Enough is enough. We’ve done it the right way. We’ve called the league. We’ve sent in clips. We’re sick of hearing the same stuff over and over again.

“That situation is exhibit A to what we’ve been dealing with all season long... You cannot dive into a guy’s legs in a big-time game like that and there be a no-call. It’s ridiculous and we’re tired of it.

“We want a fair game and that was not fair.”

Brunson led the scoring for New York with 35 points, and 12 assists, with Hart adding 23 points and DiVincenzo 21.