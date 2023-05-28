Derrick White strikes at buzzer, Boston Celtics force Game 7 against the Miami Heat

MIAMI – The Boston Celtics were three seconds away from being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals when Derrick White inbounded the ball to Marcus Smart.

Instead of being a spectator, White darted toward the left corner “like a flash of lightning” and with no Miami Heat players around him, headed toward the basket as Smart’s shot went in and out. His instincts put him in perfect position to score on a tip-in just before the buzzer sounded as Boston scored an unlikely 104-103 victory.

“That felt like the longest 10 seconds ever waiting for confirmation if he made it or not,” said Boston’s star forward Jayson Tatum.

His teammate Jaylen Brown added: “Derrick White, like a flash of lightning, just came out of nowhere and saved the day, man. An incredible play.”

This was only the second time in National Basketball Association history that a buzzer-beater occurred with a team facing a play-off exit. The other instance was Michael Jordan’s famed “The Shot” in 1989, which helped his Chicago Bulls get past the Cleveland Cavaliers in a first-round series.

“It doesn’t do no good to stand in the corner there whether he makes it or not,” White said. “So I was just crashing the glass and it came right to me.”

White’s dramatic basket gave second-seed Boston their third straight victory to become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after losing the first three games of a play-off series.

The victory came after Boston blew a 10-point lead with under five minutes remaining. But White’s heroics earned the Celtics a home game against the Heat on Monday as the team improved to 5-0 in elimination games this post-season.

“I’m just happy we won,” White said. “Whatever it takes. Our backs are against the wall. I’m just happy we won.”

The decisive bucket came after Jimmy Butler made three throws with 3.0 seconds left to give the Heat a one-point edge.

Jayson Tatum registered 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Jaylen Brown added 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics. Smart scored 21 points, White had 11 and Robert Williams III added 10.

Butler experienced a horrendous five-of-21 shooting night but scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

He said: “Everything that happened tonight, if I don’t go five-for-21 and turn the ball over and all of this good stuff, it’s a different story. I’ve got on a different hat up here and we’re getting ready to go to the Finals.”

Butler scored 13 of his points during the 15-4 burst that put Miami in the lead. He was looking for the last shot and was fouled by Al Horford with three seconds left. The call was reviewed, and Butler was ruled to be behind the three-point line and was granted three free throws and he made them all.

Then White made the winning basket and the celebration that Heat fans were expecting never happened.