Deputies face action for copter crash photos

LOS ANGELES • Eight Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are facing administrative action for taking or sharing graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene, authorities have said.

"We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and admitted they had taken them, and they had deleted them," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in media interviews on Monday night. "We're content that those involved did that."

He added that his key priority is to "make sure the photos no longer exist" or are widely circulated.

He told TV channel NBC4: "Had we done the original, usual routine, which was relieve everybody of duty and everybody lawyers up, that would increase the odds 10-fold that those photos would have somehow made their way into the public domain. And that's definitely what we do not want."

Likening the action of his colleagues to a punch to the gut, he said: "I was horrified. I just felt betrayed by my own deputies.

"To go to a scene of such a horrific accident, talking to the families, three families that were there at the Lost Hills station, personally, and their concerns about privacy, and how we could make the day better for them if any way possible.

"To have this happen, it was heartbreaking."

The only people authorised to take pictures of the scene were investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the coroner's office.

Five-time National Basketball Association champion Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California on Jan 26.

His widow, Vanessa, said through her attorney at the weekend that she was "absolutely devastated" on hearing reports that deputies had taken pictures of the crash site.

Lawyer Gary Robb issued a statement demanding those responsible "face the harshest possible discipline and that their identities be brought to light to ensure the photos are not further disseminated".

In response, Villanueva revealed he was reviewing his department's policies and would try to push for state officials to adopt legislation that would make it illegal to take photos of crime scenes that show human remains.

He also told CNN he had reached out to the families of those who died in the crash to express his disgust over what had transpired.

"I personally apologised on behalf of the poor conduct of our employees and we want to make things right," he said.

"We don't want to extend or increase anybody's anguish."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE