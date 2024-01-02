Denver Nuggets take control with monster 3rd quarter, cruise past Charlotte Hornets

DENVER – Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has credited his players for being “locked in” as Jamal Murray scored 11 of his 25 points in another big third quarter on Jan 1, and the team defeated visiting Charlotte 111-93 to hand the Hornets their 11th straight loss.

Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Reggie Jackson scored 15 points for the reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) champions, who outscored Charlotte 40-17 in the third period.

“Guys were locked in and defence was leading to offence,” Malone said on ESPN.

“When you have Jamal and Michael and Nikola playing at that level, then that allows us to go on runs like that. We took care of it in the second half, and that’s Denver Nuggets basketball.”

Aaron Gordon returned to Denver’s line-up after missing two games due to injuries to his face and hand from a dog bite and finished with 10 points.

“It’s always good having him out there, just his energy on the glass, or catching lobs, playing defence, whatever it is,” Murray said of the forward.

“Obviously, he was just trying to get his legs back tonight because he’s been out for a while. But just him being around was good. He was embraced by the whole team.”

Miles Bridges had 26 points and nine rebounds, Brandon Miller and Nick Richards scored 15 points apiece and Bryce McGowens and Ish Smith each supplied 10 points for Charlotte.

Smith was a member of the 2022-23 Nuggets team who won the NBA title. He received his ring before the game.

“To see everybody come to centre court, kind of enjoy it with me, that was fun, because we did it together,” he said.

The Nuggets used a 25-1 run to outscore the Hornets 30-9 in the third quarter of a victory at Charlotte on Dec 23 and nearly replicated that feat on Jan 1.

Porter opened the second half with a three-pointer, and it was all Denver from there.

He made two free throws and Jokic hit a turnaround hook shot, converted a three-point play and made a 12-footer. After Murray hit a three-pointer, Gordon made a layup and Murray added another trey off a steal to make it 69-51 with 7min 41sec left in the period.

That 17-0 run was ended by Richards, who slammed home a dunk, but Murray drained three free throws, Porter connected from deep and Jokic scored four straight Nuggets points to increase the advantage to 79-55.

The lead grew to as many as 25 in the quarter, and the Nuggets took an 89-66 lead into the fourth, where they led by as many as 27.

In the two games this season between the teams, Denver have outscored the Hornets 70-26 in the third quarter.

“That third quarter was a bugaboo for us,” Smith said.

“But we’ve got to keep learning, keep growing. I hate that we’ve got to learn and grow through losses, but we’re going to be good. We’re going to push through some things because that’s what good teams do.” REUTERS