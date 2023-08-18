Denver Nuggets open with La Lakers, Wembanyama debuts Oct 25 as NBA schedule unveiled

NEW YORK – Reigning champion Denver will host the Los Angeles Lakers to open the new National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season, while French prodigy Victor Wembanyama will make his regular-season debut the following night in the 2023-24 league schedule revealed on Thursday.

The campaign will open on Oct 24 and conclude on April 14, 2024, with each club playing 82 regular-season contests as well as competing in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, which tips off on Nov 3 and ends in Las Vegas on Dec 9.

Also on opening night, the Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors, matching 12-time NBA All-Star guard Chris Paul against the Suns squad that traded him away.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will power Golden State against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for the Suns.

Teen star Wembanyama, the 2.23m top pick in this year’s NBA Draft, will line up for the San Antonio Spurs on Oct 25 against the visiting Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

That same day sees Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown hoping to spark the Boston Celtics as they visit the New York Knicks.

The NBA’s Dec 25 schedule includes five Christmas feature matchups – Milwaukee at New York, Golden State at Denver, Boston at the Lakers, Philadelphia at Miami and Dallas at Phoenix.