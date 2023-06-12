Denver Nuggets must defy human nature to close out NBA Finals against Miami Heat, says Malone

DENVER – Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone knows the mind can play tricks on players when it comes to crunch time in the NBA Finals, so he is trying out some mental games himself.

His team needs one more win against the Miami Heat to secure their first National Basketball Association (NBA) championship title, after last Friday’s victory in South Florida gave them a 3-1 lead in the series.

Back on home court Monday, the odds favour the Nuggets, who in the last two games have had the measure of Miami in every department of the game.

The home crowd will turn up expecting a celebration and the pundits will talk of Denver needing to simply wrap-up the series but Malone knows that kind of mood spells danger.

“My biggest concern going into any close-out game is human nature and fighting against that,” he said. “You’re up 3-1. Most teams, when you’re up 3-1, they come up for air. They relax and they just kind of take it for granted that, ‘oh, we’re going to win this,’“ he said.

“The neat thing for us is that going back to the (Covid-19) bubble, we’ve been down 3-1. We’ve come back and won. We know anything is possible.”

Three years ago the Nuggets pulled off the relatively rare series comeback twice in the same post-season. They overturned the Utah Jazz’s 3-1 lead in the Western Conference first round and then did the same against the Los Angeles Clippers in the semi-finals.

“That’s why my message to our team (on Sunday) was our approach has to be we are down 3-1. They are desperate; we have to be more desperate. They are hungry; we have to be hungrier,” Malone said.

“There is no celebrating after Game 4. We have another game that we have to win, and the close-out game is always the hardest game ever,” he said.

There have only been 11 other cases in the NBA of a team winning from a 3-1 deficit, and only once has it occurred in the finals – in 2016 when the Cleveland Cavaliers fought back against the Golden State Warriors.

At the same time, while demanding that hunger, Malone has been reminding his team that they must stick with the approach that has taken them to their first ever finals.

“Stay in the moment and once that jump ball goes up tomorrow night, our players, every possession, every moment of that game can’t be (thinking) ‘We have to win this game,’” he said.

“We have to stay true to ourselves, trust what’s gotten us to this point.

“After Game 4 in Miami, everybody was yelling, ‘Just one more win.’ Hey, let’s just win the first quarter tomorrow night. Take it in small bites. And if you do that possession by possession, quarter by quarter, hopefully when 48 minutes are over, you’ve done what you needed to do.”