Denver Nuggets looking to match OKC Thunder's defensive intensity

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Spencer Jones #of the Denver Nuggets drives against Baylor Scheierman of the Boston Celtics in the second half at Ball Arena.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The NBA’s top offensive team meets the league’s top defensive team when the Denver Nuggets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday (Saturday morning, Singapore time).

The Nuggets come into the game with an NBA-best 120.7 offensive rating, with the Thunder posting a 106.4 defensive rating – points allowed per 100 possessions – to lead the league.

Denver coach David Adelman has been trying to get more from his team defensively for much of the season, and progress was on display in Wednesday’s 103-84 win over Boston – their best defensive performance of the season.

“For us to do anything uniquely special this season, the defence has to come along,” he said. “The challenges will keep coming with OKC next. So it’s just got to be a more consistent thing.”

It will be Denver’s first trip to Oklahoma City since the Thunder eliminated the Nuggets with a 125-93 win in Game 7 of their second-round series last May.

Neither team is close to full strength, though.

Denver’s Jamal Murray left Wednesday’s game due to illness, while the Nuggets also remain without Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon, who are both recovering from hamstring injuries.

Oklahoma City had just nine players available during the second half of Wednesday’s 124-116 loss in Detroit.

They were already without starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in that game, plus key reserves Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso.

Isaiah Joe and Branden Carlson left with injuries in the first half of Wednesday’s loss.

Though the Thunder are likely to have more players available on Friday, Jaylin Williams figures to continue to play a significant role with a career-high 30 points in the loss to the Pistons.

“We just have a group of resilient guys,” Williams said.

“We’ve been in a lot of different situations and I think regardless of what situation we’re in, we’re going to go at it the same way. We’re going to go out there, leave it all out on the court, we’re going to play defence, we’re going to play hard.”

Friday’s game will be the second of four meetings between the teams this season.

The Thunder won the first, 121-111, in Denver on Feb 1.

Though it certainly won’t be front-and-center in the game, it will be the first matchup between fellow Serbians Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Nikola Topic of the Thunder.

After sitting out last season due to an ACL tear and the first 55 games of this season after an offseason testicular cancer diagnosis, Topic has played the last five games for Oklahoma City, averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 assists in more than 10 minutes per game.

Jokic is looking forward to finally sharing an NBA court with Topic after the two have been teammates with the Serbian national team.

“He’s a really good guy,” he said. “Really talented. He’s the future of Serbian basketball.”

Meanwhile in NBA action on Thursday, Kevin Durant scored 40 points to help the visiting Houston Rockets rally for a 113-108 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Elsewhere, Julian Champagnie had 26 points in a successful homecoming and the San Antonio Spurs extended their longest winning streak since the 2015-16 season to 11 with a 126-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in New York. REUTERS