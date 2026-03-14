Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers clash amid tight Western play-off race

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

LOS ANGELES – The crowded NBA Western Conference seeding battle will get more clarity when the surging Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night (Sunday morning, Singapore time).

The fourth-placed Lakers are currently on a four-game winning streak and are aiming for third if they can beat Denver and win the season series.

Both have won one game in the series, and the third and final matchup is the only one in Los Angeles, which has its full complement of stars after LeBron James returned from foot, elbow and hip injuries on Thursday.

James, who is third on the team in scoring at 21.4 points per game, is easing back into a lineup that has been playing well behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Doncic, who leads the NBA in scoring at 32.9 ppg, had 51 in Thursday’s 142-130 win over Chicago, and Reaves is second in scoring on Los Angeles with a 23.9 average. James had 17 points against the Bulls and took just 13 shots, but he is willing to sacrifice his stats for the team.

“If it benefits others, it benefits the team,” he said.

“The team is most important. Everybody’s successful when we win. So, yeah, it is a sacrifice. I know what I’m capable of still doing as an individual, but what’s important for this team, I’m able to adapt to what’s important for this team. And that’s the only thing that matters.”

Denver, in fifth, were in danger of slipping into the play-in tournament portion of the standings before sweeping a back-to-back against Houston and at San Antonio on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Nuggets lost six of the first 10 games out the All-Star break but stayed in the hunt for homecourt advantage with their last two wins.

The team are led by Nikola Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double – 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists – and Jamal Murray, who is averaging a career-best 25.7 ppg.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Friday, Evan Mobley matched a season high with 29 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 138-105 victory at the Dallas Mavericks with every player scoring in the rout.

“Just a team effort throughout the roster,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Everybody contributed. Credit to Evan. He kind of dominated the game. That stood out.”

Elsewhere, New York’s Jalen Brunson scored 29 points in sparking the Knicks to a 101-92 victory at Indiana, extending the NBA-worst Pacers’ losing streak to 12 games.

Detroit’s Jalen Duren had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pistons over visiting Memphis 126-110.

At Houston, Kevin Durant scored 32 points and came through in the final seconds to give the Rockets a 107-105 victory over New Orleans. REUTERS, AFP