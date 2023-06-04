Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone wants more from his team in NBA Finals

DENVER – Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone told his players on Saturday that they “haven’t done a damn thing” despite an opening-game romp over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets, led by 27 points from Nikola Jokic and 26 by Jamal Murray, ripped visiting Miami 104-93 on Thursday for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series ahead of Sunday’s (Monday morning, Singapore time) Game 2 in Denver.

But Malone was not pleased about the opportunities the Nuggets conceded to the Heat and urged his players not to get complacent in order to play at their best.

“I told our players today, ‘Don’t read the paper, don’t listen to the folks on the radio and TV saying that this series is over and that we’ve done something, because we haven’t done a damn thing’,“ he said.

“I told our players the reason I was excited this morning is because we won Game 1 and we didn’t play well and there are so many things we can do better. If we do those things at a better level, we’ll have a chance to win Game 2.”

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic added 10 rebounds and 14 assists while Murray also contributed 10 assists as the Nuggets led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter before the Heat trimmed the margin in the final quarter.

“The fourth quarter, we gave up 30 points, 60 per cent from the field, six-of-12 from the three-point line,” added Malone.

“I thought our pick-and-roll defence was poor. Our shrink the floor was poor... There are so many areas we can clean up. I’m not worried about what they’re going to do. I’m worried about the things that we have to do better to try to win Game 2.”

Malone also said he stressed tougher defending against Bam Adebayo, who led the Heat with 26 points.

“We can do a better job,” he said. “That’s something we talked about, giving him different looks, making sure we’re contesting, making sure we’re shrinking the floor.

“I expect the Miami Heat to come out with a much greater energy and force and attack mindset.”

Miami, meanwhile, are confident they can turn up the heat against the Nuggets in Game 2.

The Heat’s chances in the first game were doomed by their inability to connect on shots – including a 33.3 per cent success rate from three-point range.

Max Strus was 0-for-10 from the field, Caleb Martin one-of-seven and Duncan Robinson one-of-six.

But Heat talisman Jimmy Butler – himself held to 13 points – said he has a simple message for his teammates, who have played a key role in making Miami the second eighth-seeded team ever to reach an NBA Finals.

“Stay aggressive, because you’ve been the reason that we have won so many games before,” he said.