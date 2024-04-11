Denver Nuggets claw Minnesota Timberwolves to reclaim top spot

DENVER – Nikola Jokic has reiterated what National Basketball Association (NBA) fans would have realised by now, that the Western Conference is “really, really tough”.

On April 10, the Serb scored 41 points as the Denver Nuggets reclaimed pole position in the Western play-off race with a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their top-of-the-table clash.

In a hard-fought showdown in Denver that saw the lead change hands 15 times, the Nuggets finally pulled clear in the fourth quarter to seal victory.

The result means the reigning NBA champions lead the West by one game with two regular-season fixtures remaining.

With their final opponents lowly ranked Memphis and San Antonio, Denver (56-24) are now heavy favourites to finish top of the conference and seal the No.1 seeding and home advantage through the play-offs.

“We found a way to win, our defence in the fourth quarter was amazing,” Jokic told ESPN, before downplaying the significance of Denver’s return to the top.

“It’s important to be honest, but the West is really, really, really tough. We could play the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State in the first round – they’re all good teams.”

Jokic, who also had 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, was backed by 20 points from Jamal Murray while Michael Porter Jr. added 18.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves’ scoring with 25 points while Mike Conley added 19. Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid finished with 13 points apiece.

Minnesota’s defeat dropped them into a tie for second place in the West with the Oklahoma City Thunder on 55-25.

The Thunder swatted aside San Antonio 127-89, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 26 points in a 38-point beatdown of the bottom-ranked Spurs (20-60).

The Phoenix Suns bounced back from their 105-92 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on April 9 with a comprehensive 124-108 win on the road in the return fixture.

Devin Booker’s 37-point effort drove Phoenix to victory with Kevin Durant adding 24 and Bradley Beal 26.

The win leaves Phoenix with a fighting chance of reaching the automatic play-off places with two games remaining.

The seventh-placed Suns are on 47-33, just behind New Orleans, who occupy the last automatic post-season spot in the West in sixth with a 47-32 record.

Despite the win, Booker believes Phoenix still have plenty of room for improvement with the post-season looming.