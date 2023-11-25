Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics in trouble in NBA in-season tournament

LOS ANGELES – The Houston Rockets are enjoying their “accomplishment” after knocking National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Denver Nuggets out of the new in-season tournament, while the Orlando Magic dealt the Boston Celtics’ hopes a blow on Nov 24.

Houston’s Jalen Green scored 25 points and Alperen Sengun added 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Rockets, who withstood another monster game from Denver’s two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic to win 105-86.

Jokic scored a season-high 38 points to go with 19 rebounds and eight assists. But the reeling Nuggets, still feeling the absence of injured Jamal Murray, shot just 34 per cent from the floor and slumped to their fifth defeat in seven games.

Aaron Gordon embodied their offensive woes, going 0-for-12 from the field and putting up just two points. They finished group play at 2-2, but the point differential math meant an end to their chances of advancing.

The Rockets have now won three in a row over the Nuggets.

“It’s an accomplishment,” coach Ime Udoka said. “We’ll take it and learn from it and grow. It’s another win against the defending champions so that’s good.”

The Nuggets are 1-4 on this road trip and their coach Michael Malone has called their recent results “disappointing”.

“We need to get a win,” he added. “We got off to a 9-2 start, everything was great, now we can’t win a game on the road. We’re kind of getting away from who we are at our core in terms of defence and toughness.”

The Magic, who beat the Nuggets on Nov 22, bullied the league-leading Celtics in the second half on the way to a 113-96 victory that pushed Orlando’s winning streak to six games.

Moritz Wagner scored 27 points off the bench to lead the Magic and Paolo Banchero added 23 with seven rebounds.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 26 points and Jaylen Brown chipped in 18 – 12 of them in the first quarter.

Brown connected on just two of 17 shots in the last three quarters as the Magic clamped down defensively to hand the Celtics their biggest defeat of the season.

“That’s what we take pride in,” Banchero said of the Magic’s defensive effort. “We come into every game focused on what we’ve got to do to stop the team in front of us (and) we did a good job tonight.”