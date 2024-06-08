Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving credits Boston Celtics, not crowd, for Game 1 loss

NEW YORK – Getting back at the Boston Celtics – or more specifically, their fans – has been no easy task for Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

The Mavs’ 107-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals on June 6 dropped him to 0-11 against his former team – the victims of a change of heart by the eight-time All-Star nearly five years ago.

Speaking to the Boston faithful at TD Garden in October 2018, Irving expressed his desire to re-sign with the Celtics once the free agency window opened eight months later.

But when the time came, on June 30, 2019, he chose the Brooklyn Nets instead.

Nearly half a decade has gone by since his decision, but it was clear that anyone wearing green and white at Game 1 has not forgotten about it.

Boos were among the kindest things Irving heard whenever he touched the ball, and his 12 points certainly were not enough to silence the crowd.

Still, he insists the chaotic atmosphere did not throw him off his game, as he looked ahead to Game 2.

“I felt like I had a lot of great looks. But they hit back rim or were just a little left or right,” Irving said.

“The environment is going to be what it is, but my focus is on our game plan and making sure my guys feel confident and I feel confident and continue to shoot great shots.”

The 32-year-old may have even added more fuel to the fire, noting that he imagined it would have been “a little louder” at TD Garden. However, he did praise the Celtics for consistently being the better team when going up against him.

“I don’t want to continue to make it a habit, but they’ve had a few games over me,” Irving admitted.

“You have to give credit to a good team. They have been good the past three or four years.”

Unlike Irving, Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis heard his own fans loud and clear.

The Latvian forward had not played since April 29, missing Boston’s previous 10 games due to a right calf strain.

Before he even stepped onto the hardwood, Porzingis was met with an overwhelming ovation, as Boston fans went into a frenzy when the former Maverick was shown making his way through the tunnel on the video board.

Once he emerged, the crowd became deafening, and he rode the enthusiastic atmosphere to a 20-point night off the bench and also finished with six rebounds and three blocks.