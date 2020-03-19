Coronavirus: NFL, NBA offer complimentary game and video archives via Game Pass and app amid league shutdown

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - National Football League and National Basketball Association fans can access past games for free while adjusting to life without live sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the NFL offseason in full swing and free agency deals dominating sports headlines, the league made Game Pass access complimentary.

Game Pass is a digital product available across multiple platforms and devices and has archives of games dating back to 2009. The extensive library includes all regular-season and post-season games and NFL Films series, such as Hard Knocks. NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans within the United States.

The NBA will open its historical vault until April 22. Through NBA League Pass, all games from the 2019-20 season and many classic games and events will be shown.

The NBA App or NBA.com is the launch point for fans wanting to access the league's game content.