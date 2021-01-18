Coronavirus: NBA postpones Sunday's Philadelphia v Oklahoma City game

The visiting Sixers did not have the minimum eight players available for the game.
The visiting Sixers did not have the minimum eight players available for the game.
NEW YORK (AFP, REUTERS) - The National Basketball Association game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder that was scheduled for Sunday (Jan 17) was postponed by the league hours before tip-off due to Covid-19 safety protocol issues.

The visiting Sixers did not have the minimum eight players available for the game due to ongoing Covid-19 contract tracing within the club.

Cameroonian star centre Joel Embiid of the 76ers had been ruled out of the contest due to a sore right knee that sidelined him from Philadelphia's 106-104 loss at Memphis.

The Sixers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference at 9-5 while the Thunder are among four 6-6 clubs sharing eighth in the Western Conference.

The 76ers-Thunder game was the second of the day to be postponed after a Cleveland versus Washington contest had been delayed due to six Covid-19 positives on the Wizards' roster.

It marks the seventh day in the past eight in which the NBA has had at least one game postponed due to Covid-19 safety protocols in a season that began four weeks ago and features teams playing in home arenas.

Big wins for Knicks, Bulls

In Boston, the New York Knicks snapped their five-game losing streak in emphatic style on Sunday, holding the Celtics to a season-low total in a 105-75 blowout win.

In Dallas, Lauri Markkanen had a season-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds and Garrett Temple scored 17 of his season-high 21 points in the first half as the Chicago Bulls snapped a four-game losing streak with a 117-101 victory against the Mavericks.

