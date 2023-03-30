Clippers snap Grizzlies' seven-game NBA winning streak

MEMPHIS – Russell Westbrook scored 36 points and handed out 10 assists as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers ended the Memphis Grizzlies’ seven-game winning streak with a 141-132 victory on Wednesday.

Robert Covington scored 27 points while shooting seven-for-seven from three-point range and Bones Hyland added 20 points as the Clippers won without both of their stars. Kawhi Leonard was out for personal reasons, and Paul George missed his fourth consecutive game due to a knee injury.

The Clippers (41-36) solidified their hold on a top-six spot in the Western Conference with five regular-season games remaining, three of which are on the road. Eric Gordon had 14 for Los Angeles and Norman Powell had 13 in his return after missing 11 consecutive games with a shoulder injury.

The Clippers shot 22 of 37 (59.5 percent) as a team from long distance.

Ja Morant logged 36 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies (48-28), while Dillon Brooks added 30 points as Memphis lost for just the second time in the past 12 games. Morant returned after a one-game absence caused by right thigh soreness.

Santi Aldama scored 17 points and Xavier Tillman added 16 for Memphis, which sits in second place in the West. The Grizzlies were without Steven Adams (knee), Desmond Bane (foot), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Jaren Jackson Jr. (calf) and Tyus Jones (foot).

The Clippers scored the first five points of the game, the Grizzlies scored the next 18 and the Clippers followed with 11 consecutive in a series of early runs. Memphis led 30-29 after one quarter, while Los Angeles roared back to lead 70-64 at halftime.

The Clippers led by as many as 12 in the third quarter before the Grizzlies came back to tie the game 105-105 heading into the final period. The game remained tight until the Clippers went on a 9-0 run to take a 131-122 lead with 4:16 remaining on a layup by Westbrook.

Los Angeles sealed the victory on Covington’s seventh 3-pointer for a 141-130 lead with one minute remaining. REUTERS