Cleveland Cavaliers ready for LeBron James as Los Angeles Lakers look for more road success in NBA

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers taking a shot as the Chicago Bulls' Jalen Smith (No. 25) and Nikola Vucevic defend against him on Jan 26.

– Home-grown hero LeBron James will be back in Ohio on Jan 28 (Jan 29 morning, Singapore time) for his annual visit with the Los Angeles Lakers, who play the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

James spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavaliers, leading them to five NBA Finals appearances and their only championship in 2016. It remains the latest title won by a professional Cleveland sports team since 1964.

In a perfect example of kismet, current Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell became a big fan of the team – and always wanted to play for Cleveland – because of his admiration for James.

The proof, as Mitchell pointed out again on Jan 26 following a 114-98 home win over the Orlando Magic, is a widely circulated photo of him wearing a James jersey with the Cavaliers’ mid-2000s style when he was younger.

“We’re trying to replicate what he did here and bring a championship to Cleveland,” the six-time All-Star guard said. “To be who I am here is always a blessing. You’ve all seen the picture, you know what it means to me.”

The 41-year-old James remains the Cavaliers’ career leader in nearly every major statistical category, except for blocked shots and offensive rebounds. Mitchell’s scoring average of 26.8 over his four seasons in Cleveland ranks second to James’ 27.2, with World B. Free third at 23.0.

James still maintains his mansion in suburban Bath Township, Ohio, just outside his home town of Akron, but has spent less time in the area since leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers in 2018.

With Father Time gaining ground on “King James”, who is averaging 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in his 23rd pro season, every game in Cleveland could potentially be his final one.

Fittingly, the Cavaliers have opted to wear their wine, gold and blue throwback uniforms that James enjoyed during his first stint in Cleveland that ended in 2010.

“It’s crazy that they’re called classics (jerseys) and he’s still playing,” Mitchell said, chuckling. “You know it’s going to be a spectacle and we’re going to enjoy it.”

Cleveland are on a four-game winning streak. They are 11-4 since Dec 29, moving up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

“I can’t say every game has been pretty, but we’ve found a way to win,” added Mitchell, who had 45 points against the Magic on Jan 26. “We dug ourselves a pretty sizeable hole (in the East), but we’re right there.”

Los Angeles, meanwhile, have won two straight and sit fifth in the Western Conference, primarily because of their terrific 16-9 record on the road. That includes a 129-118 win at the Chicago Bulls on Jan 26, when James scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half.

The Lakers are 3-1 on an eight-game road trip, necessitated by the Grammy Awards taking over their arena in downtown Los Angeles.

“Just a really good job from our guys... made a lot of really good, simple plays,” Los Angeles coach J.J. Redick said of what he learnt from the win over the Bulls.

Redick’s squad received an electric performance from superstar Luka Doncic, who had 46 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. The reigning West Player of the Week also made eight three-pointers, so there are no prizes for guessing who the Cavs will be keeping an eye on.

“He’s an engine that’s fully on,” Redick said. “And he likes to create out there... more often than not, you’re going to get a great result.”

Doncic leads the league with a 33.8 scoring average and is second in assists per game at 8.8, while Mitchell is fifth in points per game at a career-high 29.5.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Jan 27, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 104-95 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans to snap a two-game losing streak.

The loss also halted the Pelicans’ two-game winning streak.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points while James Harden tallied 16 points and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 115-103 road victory over the Utah Jazz.

Paul George scored 32 points and Joel Embiid added 29 to highlight the Philadelphia 76ers’ 139-122 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. REUTERS