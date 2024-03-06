Cleveland Cavaliers comeback stuns Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns hold off Denver Nuggets

CLEVELAND – As Dean Wade’s confidence grew, so did the rim of the basket.

And it was all thanks to the Cleveland forward that the Cavaliers overturned a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to snap the Boston Celtics’ 11-game winning streak with a 105-104 victory on March 5.

A week after coming back from 10 points down in the final period to defeat Dallas, Cleveland conjured an even more remarkable late show to stun Boston, the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Eastern Conference leaders.

The Celtics looked to be cruising to a 12th straight win after leading 93-71 early in the fourth quarter in Cleveland. But Wade erupted for 20 points in the final frame, draining a string of three-pointers to haul his team back into the contest.

“The rim looked really big. It looked like a swimming pool,” he said afterwards. “It’s a great feeling. It’s kind of like your mind is quiet and the rim looks huge.”

Wade, who finished with 23 points, made the winning layup with 19 seconds remaining to put Cleveland ahead after Kristaps Porzingis’ free throw had helped the Celtics take a 104-103 lead.

Boston thought they had been thrown a lifeline when Jayson Tatum appeared to be fouled as he went for a late shot.

But the call was overturned in Cleveland’s favour and time ran out to give the Cavaliers a victory made all the more impressive given the absence of key starters Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus.

“It feels good, my teammates had the trust in me to make those shots,” Wade added. “Them just having that belief in me gave me the confidence and motivated me, and luckily they went in.”

Boston were left wondering where it had all gone wrong after an extraordinary late collapse.

“We just went cold,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “I thought we had some good possessions where we didn’t make the shot. But credit to them – Wade played really well and they made plays down the stretch.”

Tatum led Boston’s scorers with 26 points while Porzingis added 24 and Jaylen Brown 21.

The Celtics remain comfortably on top of the Eastern Conference despite the loss with a 48-13 record. Milwaukee are second in the standings at 41-21 while Cleveland are third after improving to 40-21.

The drama in Cleveland was rivaled by a thrilling battle in Denver, where the Phoenix Suns recovered from blowing a 22-point third-quarter lead to defeat the Nuggets 117-107 in overtime.

Kevin Durant poured in 35 points for Phoenix while Grayson Allen added 28, including eight three-pointers to help the Suns over the line.