Cleanup of Kobe Bryant memorial in Los Angeles begins

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The massive Kobe Bryant fan-generated memorial across the street from Staples Center in Los Angeles was being dismantled Monday (Feb 3), eight days after the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The collection of items left at the LA Live entertainment center included flowers, candles, balloons, artwork, photographs, jerseys, basketballs and stuffed animals, among other items.

All items left behind are being cataloged and given to the Bryant family, per their request. All perishable items like flowers and plants will be composted and brought back to the area to be used as nourishment for landscape.

People began gathering at LA Live soon after Bryant's death was reported on Jan 26. The Lakers were scheduled to play at home against the Los Angeles Clippers last Tuesday, but that game was postponed.

The Lakers made their emotional return to their home court on Friday in a 127-119 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on an evening that included a pregame speech from LeBron James.

Instead of more gifts, fans are being encouraged to donate to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation or the Mamba Sports Foundation.