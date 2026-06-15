Chaos and confetti settle as New York City prepares for Knicks celebration

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A school bus burning as fans celebrate after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the title in New York early on June 14, 2026.

– New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had three words for his constituents early on June 14 after his beloved Knicks broke a 53-year-old NBA title drought: “PARADE THURSDAY MANHATTAN”.

The New York Knicks mounted yet another double-digit comeback to beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on the road on June 13, ending an excruciating wait for the millions of fans in the five boroughs who regarded the win as nothing short of a miracle.

“To have the fans that we have in New York City and be able to bring home a championship after all these years is absolutely amazing. It’s a surreal feeling,” coach Mike Brown told reporters.

“I mean, I don’t know how long it’s been since that final buzzer went off but I still don’t believe it. I’m pinching myself.”

Dozens of New Yorkers lined up in front of Madison Square Garden on the morning of June 14, as the self-styled “World’s Most Famous Arena” swung open its doors for fans eager to purchase championship merchandise.

Mia Smith, a playwright and actress raised in Queens, said the win was an historic moment for the city.

“It means hope, it means joy, excitement for the city,” said Smith, 37. “It’s so much joy, community.”

Amy Loria, an immigrant from the Philippines who lives in Brooklyn, said she adopted the team when she moved to New York 10 years ago.

“It was electric. We were so amazed with the game,” said Loria, a 50-year-old registered nurse. “If you can do anything, it’s always in New York.”

Plans will now ramp up for a celebration equal to the United States’ biggest sports market, as a collision of sports mega-events draws the eyes of the world to the Big Apple.

Metlife Stadium, known as New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup, is an amalgam of two bitter geographic rivals brought together to host eight football matches at the tournament. It saw its first game on June 13, with the 1-1 draw between up-and-comers Morocco and powerhouses Brazil wrapping up around the time that the Knicks and Spurs tipped off.

Hundreds of people swarmed a convoy of about 15 shuttle buses in Times Square after they dropped off fans from the match and one was set on fire during chaotic post-game celebrations that saw thousands of New Yorkers out in the city streets and a teenager ​suffering a gunshot wound.

There was no sign of that chaos hours later in Midtown, where billboards advertisements celebrated star point guard and Finals Most Valuable Player Jalen Brunson, while fans wearing Knicks jerseys buzzed with excitement over the win.

The parade on June 18 will step on the toes of yet another regional sports mega-event, with the US Open golf set to tee off down the road in Southampton the same day. The Long Island Rail Road has constructed a temporary train platform adjacent to the championship ground to manage the huge influx of fans. REUTERS