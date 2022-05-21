Celtics do it the Smart way in Game 2

MIAMI • Marcus Smart watched the opening game of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference finals from the bench and did not like it.

The newly crowned NBA Defensive Player of the Year liked his view much better on Thursday, when he electrified Boston with a superb all-around effort as the Celtics rolled to a 127-102 road victory over the Miami Heat, levelling their series at 1-1.

Smart returned from a one-game injury absence in style, contributing 24 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and three steals.

The guard also made five three-pointers to help the Celtics avenge their Game 1 setback. He was his usual pesky self on defence, accumulating at least 20 points and 10 assists in a post-season game for the third time in his career.

"I was pumped. I felt bad that I couldn't be out there with my teammates and go to battle with them," Smart said of his absence.

"We're playing against a really good Miami Heat team. I got to get my rest, I got my health back, I got to watch and see some things and come out to execute this game."

He also received help as teammates Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown registered 24 points and eight rebounds, and Grant Williams added 19 points.

Jimmy Butler led Miami, the top seeds in the East, with 29 points, while teammates Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo added 14 points apiece and Tyler Herro scored 11.

But unlike in Game 1, Butler did not have his way this time due to Smart, who hounded him all night.

"My assignment was to make everything tough for him (Butler)," he said. "We knew he would hit some shots. If he did, he was going to have to work for them.

"We all know Jimmy is a great player. Jimmy has been doing this for a long time. He knows what it takes and he has that heart. It took a full team effort..."

The Celtics were outscored 39-14 in the third quarter of Game 1 as an eight-point half-time lead turned into a 118-107 loss.

However, they had no such problem this time, with Boston leading by 25 points at half-time and playing the Heat to a standstill in the third to take a 96-71 lead into the fourth quarter and they never relinquished their advantage.

"This has to hurt," said Butler. "They tried to embarrass us, they did embarrass us. We have to realise that. It can't get too much worse. They whipped our tails on our home floor."

The series now moves to Boston with the TD Garden set to raise the roof for Game 3, set for today, and 4 on Monday.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has urged his team not to let the crushing loss linger ahead of two tough road games before one of the most passionate crowds in the NBA.

"This only counts as one (loss)," he said. "That's what experienced players and staff in the locker room understand. We don't like it. They played extremely well."

REUTERS

