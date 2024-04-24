Caitlin Clark to sign 8-year, $38 million Nike deal: Report

LOS ANGELES – Caitlin Clark is far from done setting records, and her latest will come off the court.

The Iowa star-turned-No. 1 pick in the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) draft has agreed to an eight-year, US$28 million (S$38 million) contract with Nike that features a signature shoe, according to the Wall Street Journal on April 23.

That gives the 22-year-old the most lucrative shoe deal in women’s basketball history.

Clark has been with Nike since 2022, when she was starting to hit the national mainstream with the Hawkeyes. Her name, image and likeness deal expired at the end of the 2023-24 college season.

Now with the Indiana Fever, she stuck with Nike over an offer from Under Armour that would have netted her more money per year, but on a shorter term – reportedly US$16 million over four years.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, an Under Armour athlete, was brought in to pitch Clark on joining the team, The Athletic reported.

Adidas (four years, US$6 million with a signature shoe) and Puma (which dropped out before making an initial offer) were also in consideration.

The eight-year deal with Nike has demonstrated that the sportswear giant has absolute faith in Clark’s future.

The all-time career scorer in college basketball history, men’s or women’s, Clark is expected to be a high-wattage star in the WNBA and has also continued to ink endorsement deals with Xfinity, Panini and Gainbridge since turning pro.

At just 22, she could play over a decade in the league and could be on the US roster for this summer’s Paris Olympics, in Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis fans with a case of “Caitlin Clark fever” can catch 17 Indiana Fever games for free on local television channels this season.

The WNBA franchise struck a deal earlier this week with Tegna to broadcast those contests on the region’s NBC (WTHR) and MeTV (WALV) affiliates.

“This is an exhilarating moment for women’s sports. The WNBA and Fever are leading the charge with this groundbreaking local broadcast rights agreement,” Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna, said in a statement.

“The remarkable journey of Caitlin Clark and her teammates has captured the hearts and minds of millions. We’re thrilled to deliver all the Fever action to every household in the Indianapolis region.” REUTERS