Caitlin Clark left off US Olympic basketball squad

LOS ANGELES – USA Basketball chiefs confirmed Caitlin Clark’s controversial omission from the Paris Olympics on June 11, after naming a 12-strong squad for the Games.

The decision not to take Clark – the top pick in the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) draft in April – to Paris emerged in news reports last weekend, triggering an outcry among US sports pundits and social media.

The 22-year-old Indiana Fever star entered the WNBA this season after a trailblazing college career that helped boost the profile of women’s sport while smashing attendance and viewing records.

But the clamour for her inclusion in the Olympic squad met with resistance from USA Basketball officials, who have instead opted for experience with a roster that boasts a combined 15 Olympic gold medals, 18 Women’s World Cup titles and 55 WNBA All-Star appearances.

“We have selected a team that we are confident will represent our country to the highest standard in Paris,” USA Basketball women’s national team committee chair Jennifer Rizzotti said, describing the selection process as “challenging and competitive”.

The squad will be spearheaded by veteran Diana Taurasi, who will make a sixth straight Olympic appearance, along with nine players who have already won an Olympic gold medal.

USA Today columnist Christine Brennan argued that leaving Clark off the team was a “huge missed opportunity” to boost the profile of women’s basketball.

Others say Clark has not done enough to merit inclusion in the team, who are chasing an eighth straight gold medal.

But ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith was scathing of the decision, acknowledging that while Clark was not necessarily among the best 12 players in the WNBA, not taking her to Paris was a blunder for a sport trying to build its profile.

“This is about what I will personally label ‘The Idiocy of Team USA Women’s Basketball’,” Smith fumed.

“How dare you make this decision. It’s stupid. Because it compromises what your ultimate goal is, which is to elevate the WNBA brand. How could you be that idiotic and not make that call... It’s dumb, period.”

Clark, meanwhile, has done everything to damp down the controversy.