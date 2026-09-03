Caitlin Clark embraces global spotlight ahead of World Cup debut

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The Indiana Fever guard has become one of the most recognisable athletes in the US in any sport.

Caitlin Clark says the chance to inspire fans and help grow women’s basketball around the globe outweighs the intense scrutiny that follows her every move as she prepares for her long-awaited senior World Cup debut with the US.

Clark arrives at the tournament carrying huge expectations as the reigning champions begin their bid for a fifth consecutive world title.

“More than anything, what gets you up to play every single day is the amount of fans that you get to play in front of and to help grow the game globally,” Clark said ahead of the tournament starting on Sept 4 in Berlin.

The 24-year-old Indiana Fever guard has become one of the most recognisable athletes in the US – in any sport – attracting millions of followers on social media and helping drive record interest in the women's game.

Asked about the attention on her, Clark said she tries to focus on the opportunities it has created rather than the pressures.

“It’s crazy, and I think you get used to it,” she said in an interview on FIBA’s website.

“I almost think about it another way. How lucky am I? This is pretty special and pretty cool, and there’s so many people that would kill to be in this spot and have this type of opportunity.

“Especially to play for the USA team, let alone play in the WNBA and live out your dream every single day.”

Although Clark has accumulated numerous professional awards including WNBA Rookie of the Year and the ESPY for Best WNBA Player, she is making her major senior international debut after controversially not being selected for the US Olympic team for the 2024 Paris Games.

Patience needed

Rather than dwell on that disappointment, Clark said the experience reinforced the need for patience in a country overflowing with basketball talent.

“You just wait your turn and continue to put in the work,” she said. “There’s so much talent in our country, and there’s so many people that have been a part of these teams and have won gold medals.”

Clark believes the challenge awaiting the Americans in Berlin should not be underestimated, even for a team who have won nine of the last 12 World Cups.

“Sometimes this is an even harder competition than the Olympics,” she said. “I think one of the most fun parts is the international game and talent is growing and growing. These competitions are only getting harder to win.”

Clark made an immediate impact on the US squad, claiming the most valuable player award at the World Cup qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico in March.

“I grew up watching the national team, whether that was the World Cup or the Olympics. And now getting to be here at the World Cup and making my debut is pretty cool,” she said.

The Americans open their campaign against China on Sept 4. REUTERS