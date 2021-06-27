Bucks up intensity to level series at 1-1

MILWAUKEE • After a 48-point performance from the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young in Game 1 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks knew that he is the man to be stopped.

They did that successfully on Friday night, but it was more of their combined attacking play that won them Game 2, 125-91.

The Bucks upped their intensity from the jump, leading wire-to-wire en route to tying the best-of-seven series against the Hawks at one win apiece.

Fresh off their convincing victory, Milwaukee will look to maintain that spirited play when they travel to Atlanta for Game 3 today.

"We came in focused on each possession at a time in Game 2, and we were able to do it together as a team," said Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led them with 25 points and nine rebounds in three quarters before sitting out the fourth.

Jrue Holiday added 22 points on nine of 14 shooting from the floor for the third-seeded Bucks.

Brook Lopez scored 16 points and Khris Middleton had 15 points and eight assists for Milwaukee, who effectively put themselves in a position to win the game with a 20-0 run over a 4min 18sec span during the second quarter.

The Bucks outscored Atlanta by a 43-17 margin in that period to claim a 77-45 lead at half-time in front of a crowd of 16,400 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. They shot 52.1 per cent from the floor and took advantage of 19 turnovers by the fifth-seeded Hawks.

The Bucks also made 15 of 41 attempts from three-point range after sinking just eight of 36 from beyond the arc on Wednesday during a 116-113 loss in the series opener.

"We needed everybody to be more active," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. "The guys, they were great."

Young finished with a team-high 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting from the floor, but he also was responsible for nine turnovers.

"That's all on me. I have to be better at taking care of the ball and just doing a better job of at least giving us a shot and not turning it over way too much," he said. "I have to do better and will be better in the next game."

Danilo Gallinari scored 12 points off the bench, and John Collins and Cam Reddish collected 11 points apiece as the Hawks fell to 0-3 in Game 2s this post-season.

Atlanta interim coach Nate McMillan admitted Milwaukee were the better side and urged his team to improve.

"There's another level we have to get to in order to win games and advance," he said.

"That intensity they came out with wasn't a surprise to us. They just totally dominated the entire game."

